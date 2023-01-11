Ubisoft appears to be in a spot of financial trouble, according to its latest financial report on January 11th, 2023. In a three-page press release, the company admits to being "disappointed" in the sales of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023, despite "excellent ratings" and "an ambitious marketing plan".
Following the news, Ubisoft took a 10.5% tumble on the Dow Jones to $4.58, nearing a seven-year low for the company.
In reaction to their underwhelming financial results for 2022-23, Ubisoft has confirmed the cancellation of three unannounced games, on top of the four that were cancelled in July 2022, bringing the total to seven cancelled games in the space of just six months.
Ubisoft will also "depreciate around €500m of capitalized R&D" concerning those cancelled games, as well as several more "premium and free-to-play games" that are still in development, as well as reducing their internal costs by €200m over the next two years through restructuring, selling off assets, and "natural attrition" — in short, laying off people, and hoping that more will retire or resign.
Finally, Ubisoft's upcoming open-world action-adventure Sea of Thieves-alike, Skull and Bones, which has already been delayed at least five times, has been delayed again from March 2023 to "early 2023-24".
Although Co-Founder and CEO Yves Guillemot acknowledged the "underperformance" of Ubisoft's games, his statement in the press release partially blamed "worsening economic conditions" and the games industry shifting towards what he calls "mega-brands" and "everlasting live games".
Ubisoft CFO Frédéric Duguet remained confident that the structural reshuffling would allow Ubisoft to continue as before, stating in the press release that "our decisive reaction and our additional cost optimization measures should help us navigate the current challenging economic environment and ensure a leaner organization for the years to come." He also placed emphasis on Ubisoft's stable of upcoming "premium" games like Assassin's Creed: Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as well as a "large" unannounced game.
Are you looking forward to Assassin's Creed Mirage? Did you enjoy Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope? Tell us your thoughts on this news in the comments.
[source staticctf.akamaized.net]
Comments (33)
they made an Avatar game thats coming soon. ugh. bold move but prob guaranteed financial loss right there.
Surprised they didnt make a new Rayman. They got pretty big leverage out of Legends...
Bring back Petz and Imagine games again on Switch + PS4 / PS5 , please.
Interesting that Sparks of Hope underperformed. The first one was successful and the second one seemed to have improved on all aspects. Can't believe they delayed Skull and Bones again.
I'd think this is at least partially a consequence of their sales model. I haven't bought an Ubisoft game new in years because I know I can get it for around half off or less six months later--their games always seem to drop in price the fastest.
@SwitchVogel Yep, this is 100% it. I am in no rush to get Mario + Rabbids even though I want it, because I know it will eventually be in the eshop for dirt cheap. And if you like turn based strategy games you are already likely a patient person.
The stock market is at levels not seen since the crash of 2008. There’s a recession going on. Have you checked you 401k lately? They’re in the toilet. My Nintendo stock is at $10. That’s an almost $70 drop from just a short time ago. It’s not just Ubisoft.
@SwitchVogel Completely agreed. Last time I bought a full priced Ubi game was the original Mario + Rabbids and I learned my lesson there haha. I'm waiting for Sparks of Hope to dip to an appealing price because I know it eventually will. Not that I think they're bad games, I just know they'll inevitably go dirt cheap.
Ubisoft are ripe for sale if you ask me. Probably next on the purchase-block for Microsoft when/if the Activision deal goes through?
Pity Mario rabbids didn’t sell too well.
But Ubisoft, considering all the scummy things happening behind closed doors, has earned some poor sales
People stopped buying the same game with new textures? Did I just get isekai'd to an alternate dimesion where people make rational gaming decisions?
I gotta admit though, Ubisoft did have good games, like Grandia. Too bad it was 24 years ago. (Ok, Valiant Hearts and Child of Light were good too)
Trials Rising is still one of my favorite games - over a hundred hours in that.
I liked the first Mario Rabbids, but the second one looks so bland I skipped it (especially since it will be so cheap in the near future). Still not sure I'll get it if it's discounted to $20, unfortunately.
@SwitchVogel Exactly, for example I got AC Valhalla for 30€ 3 months after release. It's insane how fast those games drop in price
Just port Rayman Origins to Switch and remake or make new Rayman games. Also not bringing the Far Cry games to Switch ain't gonna help them either. Should had also not been lazy with the Prince of Persia 2 remake, now no one care about that game anymore. With how they screw Nintendo players with Rayman Legends on Wii U, UbiSoft totally deserve this downfall from Nintendo players by not buying their lousy Mario + Rabbids game.
Personally I was hoping they’d maybe double down on some historical fiction games after Assassin’s Creed. I’d love to play a Napoleonic FPS title.
@Thenewguy I can only speak for myself, but I imagine the amount of competition of people's attention played a part.
The first Mario and Rabbids released in summer (a time where typically fewer games released) on a relatively new system where people were begging for new experiences.
Conversely, the sequel released in a crowded October 2022 in which the Switch was getting a ton games fighting for people's time, including Bayonetta, Persona 5, Nier Automata, Overwatch 2, etc. And then we had the sales juggernaut of Pokemon only the following month.
I'm so tired of assassin's creed. It feels (to me) like the games have no point, anymore.
I was also very grumpy when they forced us to deal with their online account based stuff.
They canceled the snow boarding game I wanted to try and haven't put out a Prince of Persia in ages.
In short, they annoy me, and fail to bring things to the table that I care about, anymore.
Well, I certainly would've bought M+R day 1 if a certain character didn't ''go on vacation'' as they put it, but that decision made me wait for a sale, which I'm still gonna be waiting for. Probably even going to wait for the inevitable Gold edition, for that matter, maybe even wait for when THAT is on sale.
Pretty sure that Sparks of Hope was high in the EU eshop charts when it released but disappeared soon after. Personally picked it up in the New Year sale by combining a few offers to save..... some amount or another. Alcohol and mince pies had a big impact on my Christmas blow out.....
Good game though. Got the upcoming DLC as part of the sale too. KB DLC was grwat after all.
@Trickbaby14 Erm... When was Nintendo stock at $80? Or did you mean a $7 drop?
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope was a banger, but missed its audience.
If Ubisoft Milan is part of the divestment plan, Nintendo might see value in picking them up.
@smithyo both movies are going to make over $2 billion globally.
I would like to hav eplayed Sparks of Hope, but I have the first one and, while I thought it was good, I just...didn't really play it much. I have a backlog anyway....
I picked up Sparks of Hope, I feel it lacks the Nintendo worlds and leans heavily into Rabbids making it less appealing to those who loved the first.
But also I can't remember seeing any ADs for the game. So Marketing wasn't that great.
But all and all I don't buy that many Ubisoft games at launch. I mean I've been given every Assassin's Creed game through some promotion or another, besides the last one that I got for 20 bucks weeks after launch, played through and then traded in for 40.
The issue at hand is also the buying habits of gamers are changing. GamePass and PS+ is taking a lot of users time. Nintendo is already very late on its base online services, now its even worst. The economy also is not helping as many decided to hold from buying any new games (again GP and PS+ comes into play).
I will buy Sparks of Hope as I loved the original game, but no game now is worth paying 80$ CND when there is such an offering of services. I will buy Sparks of Hope down the line...just not right now.
A shame that they were disappointed with Sparks of Hope's sales. I hope it isn't because of some vast overestimation on their part. Not to mention it's a Ubisoft game, folks won't have to wait long for it to hit $20.
I was hoping Mario+Rabbids would become a semi-regular series from them. With Rayman dead, can't say I care too much about any of Ubisoft's other games. Dabbled a bit in the Assassin's Creed games on Switch, they're okay I suppose. That series was Ubisoft's biggest money maker and they even had to slow down on that series after releasing like 37 games in a decade.
I mean, I love Mario + Rabbids, but that type of game is a REAL stretch to be a top seller. Not everyone is into turn based strategy.
Maybe Nintendo should buy Ubisoft…? In terms of the bigger companies, they seem to align well with them in terms of IP diversity. We
I bought the Gold edition of Sparks of Hope day one (on sale) and it is absolutely better than the first game.
My favourite new Mario series in a looooong time.
I hope they keep making them because they're worth every cent.
So much content too.
Shame that most people are waiting because that will probably end the series due to low sales.
Hopefully Nintendo keep partnering with them as like I said, this is the best Mario series in ages imo.
They probably cancelled the next three Splinter Cell games even though they haven’t started them just to make sure they don’t accidentally make something people want to play.
@kuliddar I’m kind of glad Nintendo has adopted that model for the old games. So many NES, SNES and N64 games on NSO aren’t ones that were going to be worth ANY time or money for VC. I hope they don’t adopt it any time soon for Switch games. I think physical (and digital) game sales are hanging on by Nintendo, Sony and Steam/Epic/GOG (digital only). Game Pass has ruined Xbox in my eyes, I love the service, but it has REALLY curbed my Xbox buying habits.
I knew Spark of Hope would fail... I said it and meant it and it is so.
Too much and too soon -no matter how good either game is. They blew their chance at a generational franchise by shoving it out there. I liked the first game though never made it to the end.- a sequel was not needed when there is so much variety and quality to play NEWNESS is important. SoH not exciting -even for fans of Kingdom Battle
1.The first Rabbids has better graphics than the sequel. Going open world required a noticeable downgrade visually.
2. Beyond the initial reveal, the first Rabbids got a lot of attention for the singing boss that was funny and unique (apart from Great Mighty Poo). The sequel had no similar viral draw.
3. The sequel was made easier than the first.
4. The character Edge is super off-putting and doesn't blend either with Mario or the Rabbids.
Obviously this Ubisoft loss has to do with more than Sparks of Hope, but the reality is that a Mario licensed game should have been a gold mine but they botched it in some obvious ways.
And as others have said, they devalue their own games by discounting them so rapidly. That sales model can only work for so long before customers get savvy.
@ComfyAko their last good games were mario plus rabidds. Other than that the games pretty much suck. I would have purchased sparks of hope but why at 60 when I could wait 2 months for it to be handed away for 10
@EaglyTheKawaiiShika Mario + Rabbids, the best installments in the X-COM series.
That's also the problem. They make games that are worth much less than the starting prices, so people don't feel inclined to buy them ASAP. And then they have to be on sales, and people buy them for 1/3rd of the initial price.
Tap here to load 33 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...