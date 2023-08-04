Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Fri 4th Aug, 2023 11:30 BST]: After sharing a sneak peek of what is around the corner yesterday, Nintendo has now given us our first proper look at Mario Kart Tour's 'Vacation Tour', which is set to bring the all-new 'Squeaky Clean Sprint' course to mobile for the first time.

This track debuted in the latest wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC on Switch and the Tour version looks exactly the same as you'll be swapping the track for the toilet and racing around an oversized bathroom.

The Vacation Tour gets underway next week from 9th August, so you still have a couple more days to make the most of GBA Lakeside Park as the Sunshine Tour comes to a close.

As expected, the reveal of the new Tour also brought with it a new Mii racing suit. It is Wendy that is getting the suit treatment this time, completing the full Koopaling lineup that started earlier this year. It looks like there are two different suits for us to look forward to next tour, though those silhouettes aren't giving a lot away, are they?

It's time for Mii Racing Suits wave 38 in #MarioKartTour ! A new Mii Racing Suit is coming in the next tour.

Original article [Fri 4th Aug, 2023 04:15 BST]: Last month, Nintendo released the 'Wave 5' DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - adding in new racers, cups and tracks. One of these happened to be the brand new track Squeaky Clean Sprint, where you race around a bathroom.

Now, in an update, Nintendo has given Mario Kart Tour fans a first look at the track in the mobile version of the series. You can also see Daisy and Rosalina featured in one of the screenshots:

Here's a sneak peek of what's to come in #MarioKartTour ! Does it feel like maybe you've shrunk down? It looks like the next tour will be set on a refreshing, pastel-colored course. pic.twitter.com/A91kIgcxn6 August 3, 2023

As noted, this course is part of the mobile title's next tour. There are no other details about it just yet, so be on the lookout for an update.

In the meantime, be sure to also checkout our coverage of the recent DLC update for the Switch version of Mario Kart. In some other related news, Mario Kart 8 for the Wii U is back online!