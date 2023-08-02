Nintendo has announced that it will be resuming online play for Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon for the Wii U after commencing emergency maintenance back in March 2023. Both games will be back online from August 3rd, 2023.
The titles were taken offline entirely after a potentially severe vulnerability was identified during online game sessions. As previously reported, this vulnerability was likely to be an exploit known as 'ENLBufferPwn', which effectively allowed attackers to gain access to victims' consoles via remote control.
Thankfully, with Nintendo now bringing the games back online, it seems that the vulnerability has been fixed. It should be noted, however, that should any further issues arise with online play, Nintendo may discontinue the service entirely (which seems like an inevitability eventually, anyway). Other affected games that were identified back in December 2022 include Nintendo Switch Sports, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but all issues have since been resolved.
The exploit itself involved an attacker copying what's known as return-oriented programming (ROP) payload and executing it remotely, thus forcing the victim console to forcibly run a custom firmware installer, allowing the attacker to gain immediate access to sensitive information. This was completed during online sessions and, according to a video demonstration, could be executed in less than a minute.
So while the downtime might have proven frustrating for those of you who still play Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon online, it's undoubtedly preferable to having your information stolen remotely.
Quite tempted to fire up the original Splatoon! Missing some of the old stages ^_^
I rarely touch my Wii U since I played Switch and PS4 games.
I don't think I will play my Mario Kart 8 Wii U with online play anymore as I already have the Switch version with more contents.
Yeah, but I got to imagine the conversation of shutting off the servers for good for everything Wii U/3DS has been discussed now, especially with a Switch 2 but a year away quite possibly.
Might be time to REALLY consider what online unlocks and final matches you're dying to do for last gen.
It great to see work that hackers do to help preserve all the games for everybody.
I didn't even know they had been offline this whole time LOL. I spent countless hours playing MK 8 and Splatoon on my Wii U, makes me slightly nostalgic. However, unless you're someone who is obsessed with firehopping, I can't see any reason to play the original MK 8. It's just so lacking in content compared to Deluxe. I do miss some of those stages(come back salt spray rig!) and the music from Splatoon, but still, 3 is vastly superior in almost every regard and Splatoon 1 doesn't even have my beloved Salmon Run, so really no desire to play it now.
I happened to plug in my Wii U a couple of days ago, may give these games a nudge to see whether they update. Then shut it down again and go back to the Switch versions!
It's kinda obscure, that Nintendo actually does something positive for existing Wii U owners after they cut down so many functions in the last years. God damn, I still hate them for closing the Miiverse.
But as others already said. MK8 Deluxe is absolutely superior to the Wii U version.
But I would play Splatoon 1 again.
@Angelic_Lapras_King I'd guess with Splatoon, Nintendo would at least wait until the missing maps are in Splatoon 3. There's still a few left which can't be played in Splatoon 2 or Splatoon 3:
The MK8 flame hoppers who refuse to move on be happy about this.
Oh, i dont know if i will play. I'm still little afraid hackers will gain access to my console via remote control and play games for free!
