The Pipe Tour is entering its final lap on the mobile racer Mario Kart Tour, but it looks like things are going to be hotting up with what's to come next.

Yes, right around the corner is the Sunshine Tour, which is set to get off the starting line on 26th July and will see the Tour debut of GBA Lakeside Park, something of a forgotten classic from Mario Kart Super Circuit (in our opinion, at least). This tour will also see the return of GCN Daisy Cruiser — a course that we saw just last year — as well as some swanky submarine karts and sailor outfits.

As expected, the reveal of the upcoming tour also came with the next wave of Mii Racing Suits which this time will see a pink Toadette-inspired number taking the spotlight. As for the teaser of what is to come in the next tour, could that silhouette be Wendy? Maybe...

Will you be heading into the sunshine for the latest Tour? Drift down to the comments and let us know.