If you're a fan of all things Zelda, but never got around to getting Good Smile Company's Breath of the Wild Nendoroid when they originally released, here's another chance to secure them.

The Good Smile Company is re-releasing these figures - with pre-orders now officially live. Nintendo fans can choose from Link or Princess Zelda. Link will set you back $56.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and Zelda is priced at $44.99 USD.

Each figure is painted, fully articulated and comes with a stand. Shipments are scheduled for Q1 2024.