Nintendo has released its financial results for the first quarter of FY24, providing an updated view of sales figures for its key titles and hardware as of June 30th, 2023.

Something which should really come as no surprise, but is still somehow pretty astonishing, is that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is well and truly selling like hotcakes. In less than two months, the game has sold a total of 18.51 million units. Of course, now that we're in August, that figure is undoubtedly even higher at this point.

The highly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (which itself currently sits at 30.65 million units sold) launched on May 12th, 2023, and managed to sell an incredible 10 million units within the first three days of sale. It was praised across the board for its ingenious new abilities, its new dungeons, and the ridiculously expansive new areas, including the Sky Islands and the Depths.

We at Nintendo Life awarded the game a coveted score of 10/10, stating that "it’s a glorious, triumphant sequel to one of the best video games of all time; absolute unfiltered bliss to lose yourself in for hundreds of hours".