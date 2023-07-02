Anime Expo 2023 is currently taking place in LA this weekend, and apart from some new game announcements, Good Smile Company has also been announcing some new figma.

The main one of interest to Nintendo fans is this new Max Factory one of Link based on his latest appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This is an early look at the figure in the image below.

Unfortunately, there's no release date just yet, but when there's a reveal of the final product and a release date, we'll let you know.