If you're a fan of PlayStation's The Last of Us, then look away now... Heck, even if you're not a fan, just look away. It's bad, folks.

A Last of Us clone has appeared on the Switch eShop, and as expected, it's pretty terrible. Titled The Last Hope - Dead Zone Survival, it's also excruciatingly shameless, borrowing numerous elements from Naughty Dog's horror masterpiece. See that girl in the promotional image and gameplay footage? Yeah, that's not Ellie, but you'd be forgiven for thinking otherwise.

The eShop listing promises a boatload of intriguing features, including a "captivating plot", "immersive graphics", and "engaging gameplay mechanics". Hah, okay. Also, rather hilariously, it's been uploaded under the 'first-person shooter' category. This definitely ain't first-person.

We've also tried it out ourselves because that's what we do; we play games like this so you don't have to. And yes, it's awful. We won't even go into how dreadful it looks or how bad the gameplay is, because that's just obvious at this point. What we will mention, however, is the game has implemented a mechanic whereby you need to scavenge food in order to rebuild your stamina. If you don't, you can't attack. Like, at all. Ridiculous.

Anyway, don't bother with The Last Hope.