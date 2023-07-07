One of the most anticipated releases in the second half of 2023 is Mortal Kombat 1, and the good news is it's already been confirmed for the Switch.
With this in mind, NetherRealm Studios has today released a brand new gameplay trailer featuring returning characters like Smoke and Rain and the Kameo Fighters Scorpion, Cyrax, Sektor and Frost. In case you missed it, Kameo Fighters will assist the main fighter during matches by expanding gameplay possibilities.
Note: This trailer contains graphic and mature themes!
Here's a bit extra about this "reimagined" version of Mortal Kombat from the official game website:
"Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest title in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios. The game will introduce a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe that has been created by the Fire God Liu Kang, featuring reimagined versions of iconic characters as they’ve never been seen before, along with a new fighting system, game modes, bone krushing finishing moves, and more."