Nintendo's new game Everybody 1-2-Switch! launched this week and it seems to already be causing some trouble online.

As highlighted by Nintendo World Report, mobile participants can upload any photo or picture from their phone to use as a player icon, and well... if you saw some of the questionable creations some players were crafting in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom around the time of the game's release, you can probably guess what's going on here.

What's concerning about this is there is seemingly "no form of filtering in place" when it comes to offensive imagery. And when a player finishes in the top three, the rest of the lobby - which can contain up to 99 other players - can see the full photo on display.

It's been just as problematic on streaming sites like Twitch which don't allow offensive images, with streamers having to essentially check each participant's profile photo before they can then share the stream publically to ensure they don't breach the guidelines and policies of the platform.

Although Everybody 1-2-Switch! only supports up to eight players locally in Joy-Con mode, up to 100 players can participate with a compatible smart device, internet access and a Nintendo Account.