It's hard to believe but Everybody 1-2-Switch! is actually already available in some parts of the world after its rather low-key announcement earlier this month.

As part of the multiplayer party game's launch, the title has received a day one update - bumping the game to Version 1.0.1. It's one of those patches where apparently some things have changed behind the scenes and Nintendo sums it up as a patch to "improve the overall gameplay experience".

Here are the patch notes (via Nintendo Everything):

Everybody 1-2-Switch! - Version 1.0.1:

General

- "Various issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience."

According to the official game page listing, this one will require 3.4 GB of space if you decide to purchase it digitally. In this follow up, players will be able to participate in party games with a Joy-Con controller or smart phone device.

Wanna party? Break out the Nintendo Switch™ system and laugh it up at your next game night!

Mix up your next get-together with the Everybody 1-2-Switch!™ game. Grab some Joy-Con™ controllers* or smart devices** for team-based games that are easy to set up and feature everything from balloons to aliens, and more! People at your next party can get moving and show off their teamwork in this multiplayer mashup.

A mix of games and modes to keep you on your toes!