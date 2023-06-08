We are right on track for the first event of the not-E3 showcase season as Summer Game Fest 2023 kicks off tonight hosted by none other than the Geoff Keighley.

The opening showcase is set to begin at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 9th June 5am AET and will be immediately followed by the Day of the Devs presentation, so get those snacks at the ready for what is bound to be a couple of hours of gaming goodness.

It looks like it is going to be a packed show which is set to be full of gameplay reveals, trailers and first-time announcements — even if it might be light on the Switch front. All of this will continue over the coming weeks with multiple conferences heading our way throughout the summer months. You can check out our complete Summer Game Fest 2023 guide for the full rundown of everything to look out for.

Ready for the festivities to begin? Watch along with us down below.