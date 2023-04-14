It only feels like yesterday that we were getting geared up in preparation for last year's Summer Game Fest, yet here we are with just two months remaining until Summer Game Fest 2023 - crazy, right?

Let's not dwell on the rapid passing of time, lest we fall into a deep well of existential crisis. Summer Game Fest 2023 is now the only overarching celebration of games over the month of June since E3 2023 has been cancelled. Of course, companies like Microsoft and Ubisoft will showcase their upcoming slate of games on their own terms, but it certainly looks like Summer Game Fest is gearing up to supplant E3 as the go-to event over the course of the Summer.

This guide will tell you what you need to know in the run-up and during Summer Game Fest 2023. We don't have loads of information to go on right now, but we'll be sure to keep it updated in the coming days and weeks.

Summer Game Fest 2023 - What You Need To Know

What is Summer Game Fest?

Summer Game Fest, which started in 2020, is now an annual celebration of gaming, during which new titles are announced by publishers and showcased to media and general audiences alike.

While the festivities will kick off with an opening showcase in June, the event will essentially form a hub throughout the months of June and July, whereby partnered publishers can join in on the fun.

When is Summer Game Fest 2023?

Summer Game Fest 2023 will kick off on June 8th, 2023 with a live showcase hosted by organiser Geoff Keighley. After that, showcases will stretch across the Summer and encompass events both big and small from various publishers.

The opening showcase will take place on June 8th, 2023 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 9th June 5am AET.

Summer Game Fest Conference Times

As mentioned, Summer Game Fest will consist of multiple showcases during the Summer months. The list is quite small at the moment, but will no doubt expand as we get closer to June.

Event Date Times Summer Game Fest 2023 Opening Showcase 8th June, 2023 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm BST, 9th June 5am AET Devolver Digital Presentation TBA TBA

When Are The Other Summer Game Conferences?

At the time of writing, there are very few other events or showcases confirmed, but we will update this section as soon as we know more.

Event Date Times Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct 11th June, 2023 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 12th June 3am AET Ubisoft Forward 12th June, 2023 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 13th June 3am AET

Who's Taking Part In Summer Game Fest 2023?

Summer Game Fest has not yet confirmed which publishers it has partnered with for its 2023 event, but we will confirm this information as soon as it is announced.

For a look at the publishers partnered for the 2022 event, take a look at our previous guide.

How To Watch Summer Game Fest 2023

Nintendo Life will once again be blogging the Opening Showcase and hosting the stream here, so be sure to join us for that on June 8th, 2023!

As for other showcases during the months of June and July, respective publishers will likely host the event on YouTube, Twitch, and other streaming platforms. Here at Nintendo Life, we'll determine which ones to livestream on a case-by-case basis, depending on how Switch-heavy the content is likely to be.

What's The Runtime For The Summer Game Fest 2023 Showcase?

The Opening Showcase will be roughly 2 hours in length.

Do I Have To Pay For Summer Game Fest?

Nope! All events will be completely free to view online. In fact, here's last year's Opening Showcase in case you'd like a sneak peek:

Let us know in the comments below if you have any specific questions regarding Summer Game Fest; we'll be sure to update the guide on a regular basis to ensure all content is as up-to-date as possible.