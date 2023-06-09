We've already seen the 3DS eShop closure wipe out a lot of digital titles earlier this year, and now game publisher NIS America has announced two of its games from the Switch eShop will be disappearing in the coming weeks and months.

The first one is the RPG The Lost Child, originally released on the system in 2018, and the other game is God Wars: The Complete Legend - a tactical RPG released in the same year. NIS America hasn't provided any reason as to why these games will "no longer be available" but it does mention how it will apply to both the eShop and PSN across both the US and EU regions.

- The Lost Child (PS4, PS Vita, Nintendo Switch) - 6/18/2023

- GOD WARS: The Complete Legend (Nintendo Switch) 8/30/2023

- NAtURAL DOCtRINE (PS3, PS4, PS Vita) - 9/29/2023

- Demon Gaze II (PS4, PS Vita) - 11/13/2023

(2/2) — NISAmerica (@NISAmerica) June 8, 2023

Both games are available physically, but might not necessarily be easy to get hold of. If you do go the digital route, God Wars will set you back $39.99 USD or your regional equivalent + there's DLC, and The Lost Child is $49.99 and has purchasable DLC.

As noted in the tweet above, The Lost Child will be removed on 18th June 2023 and God Wars will be gone by 30th August 2023. You can check out what we thought about each game in our Nintendo Life reviews: