It's incredible to think that Octopath Traveler II came out almost four months ago — how are we this far into the year already? But Square Enix is celebrating its HD-2D sequel today as it's announced that the game has shipped over 1 million units since its release in February 2023.

Taking to Twitter via the official Octopath PR account, the publisher has shared some brand new art from the game's lead artist Tatsuaki Urushihara featuring Osvald, Ochette, and Throné.

The Octopath team shared its thanks on the social media platforming, thanking fans for their "continued support" (via Google Translate):

" #OctopathTravelerII" worldwide shipping + DL number exceeded 1 million! Thank you very much!

This commemorative illustration was created by Mr. Urushibara. It is an image of a certain party chat.

Thank you for your continued support of the Octopath Traveler series!"

For context, 2018's Octopath Traveler was originally a Switch exclusive, and it shipped 1 million units in around three weeks (it's now sold over 3 million units as of September 2022). Octopath Traveler II, unlike its predecessor, was released on PC, PS4, and PS5 on the same day as the Switch version.

However, Octopath Traveler had the novelty of being the first HD-2D game, and the sequel comes a year after two HD-2D games — Triangle Strategy and Live A Live — were released. Triangle Strategy, a strategy RPG that was also initially a Switch exclusive, sold 800,000 units in two weeks but reportedly reached 1 million units around December 2022. As on September 2022, the Live A Live remake sold 500,000 units when it was a Switch-only game.