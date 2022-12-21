After releasing back in March of this year, Square Enix has announced that TRIANGLE STRATEGY has now sold over one million copies worldwide (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

For a game that managed to shift 800,000 units in its first two weeks of release, this is a slowing number, it is true. However, for a genre which is not as popular today as it once was and a game which was exclusive to Switch for the most part (it later received a Steam release in October), one million is still an impressive number.

To celebrate the occasion, Square Enix took to Twitter to thank fans for their continued support and announce that the game has now gone on sale in Japan (how very celebratory). Much like the 800,000 achievement, this announcement was also shared alongside some original artwork which you can check out in full below.

For comparison, Octopath Traveller, another of Square Enix's HD-2D releases from this year, managed to reach the big milly mark in just three weeks. Has Triangle Strategy been the quickest-selling game of this year? No it has not. But reaching one million sales before 2022 is out is a worthy achievement nonetheless.