Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

One of the highlights at the Summer Game Fest was the reveal of Sonic Superstars - coming to the Switch later this year.

As part of this event, members of the games media and industry have been able to try out the game ahead of its release. We've put together a round up of just some of the early impressions and we'll continue to add to this as more are shared.

It's also worth noting that the playable version on offer at this event is an actual demo, meaning there's a good chance fans will be able to play this same build in the near future. Here's what's been said so far about Sonic Superstars:

Brian Shea: "I really enjoyed my time with Sonic Superstars. My initial assessment upon seeing the gameplay featured in yesterday’s trailer was that it would basically give us Sega’s version of Nintendo’s New Super Mario Bros. series, but Sonic Superstars not only feels good, it feels bold and novel in a way the New Super Mario Bros. series doesn’t anymore, all while feeling like a strong continuation of the original 2D Sonic games. I can’t wait to experience more of this modern 2D adventure when Sonic Superstars arrives this fall."

Andy Robinson: "Just played Sonic Superstars. Very good start. Appears to avoid a lot of the mistakes of past sidescrollers; movement feels just like original Sonic and visuals are vibrant. Tons of verticality in demo levels, unique bosses and original ideas like Emerald powers. Optimistic."

Steve Bowling: "I played as Sonic, I played as Amy, I played both stages available in the demo, and let me tell you this is a game to watch. It is the best thing I've played at Summer Game Fest so far...this is an incredible take on Sonic, it feels like Mania is back...but just know, it's good."

And as a bonus, here's a look at the game's title screen: