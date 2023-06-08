Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

A brand new 2D Sonic game has been announced at Summer Game Fest 2023. Sonic Superstars blends the classic gameplay style with 2.5D visuals. And it's launching on Switch this autumn.

You'll be able to play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose in multiple 2D stages. New power-ups and abilities are being added, along with local co-op gameplay.

The trailer ends with a little tease of Fang the Sniper in pixel-art form, presumably as he gets ready to cross into the 2.5D visual world.

Here are all of the details from the game's official website:



New thrills. Classic feels. "Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this all-new take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed action platforming. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and harness all-new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to 3 other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands' giant animals into Badniks before it's too late! A new Spin on a Classic: The 2D Sonic high-speed sidescrolling action platforming you know and love, reimagined with fully 3D graphics, new powers and abilities, an all-new setting, and new ways to play! You've never played classic Sonic like this before!

Play as your Favorite Characters: Choose from Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and take advantage of their unique abilities to blaze a path across the Northstar Islands as they race to defeat Dr. Eggman, who has teamed up with an old nemesis, Fang. Harness the Power of the Chaos Emeralds: Multiply, swim up waterfalls, change form, and more with the powers of the Chaos Emeralds. More Friends, More Fun: For the first time ever in a Sonic game, play through the entire campaign with up to 3 other players with drop-in and drop-out 4-Player Local Co-op."

Sonic Superstars brings classic Sonic back — fast — in autumn 2023. What did you think of this reveal? Spin dash down to the comments.