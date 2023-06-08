A brand new 2D Sonic game has been announced at Summer Game Fest 2023. Sonic Superstars blends the classic gameplay style with 2.5D visuals. And it's launching on Switch this autumn.
You'll be able to play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose in multiple 2D stages. New power-ups and abilities are being added, along with local co-op gameplay.
The trailer ends with a little tease of Fang the Sniper in pixel-art form, presumably as he gets ready to cross into the 2.5D visual world.
Here are all of the details from the game's official website:
New thrills. Classic feels.
"Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this all-new take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed action platforming. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and harness all-new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to 3 other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands' giant animals into Badniks before it's too late!
A new Spin on a Classic: The 2D Sonic high-speed sidescrolling action platforming you know and love, reimagined with fully 3D graphics, new powers and abilities, an all-new setting, and new ways to play! You've never played classic Sonic like this before!
Play as your Favorite Characters: Choose from Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and take advantage of their unique abilities to blaze a path across the Northstar Islands as they race to defeat Dr. Eggman, who has teamed up with an old nemesis, Fang.
Harness the Power of the Chaos Emeralds: Multiply, swim up waterfalls, change form, and more with the powers of the Chaos Emeralds.
More Friends, More Fun: For the first time ever in a Sonic game, play through the entire campaign with up to 3 other players with drop-in and drop-out 4-Player Local Co-op."
Sonic Superstars brings classic Sonic back — fast — in autumn 2023. What did you think of this reveal? Spin dash down to the comments.
Comments (39)
Kind of reserving interest until there are more details out on it, because Sonic game, but does look like it has promise at least.
Really jarring seeing classic Amy in 3D.
Looks really cool (I hope it actually is)
Also I like the art style
Looks pretty great, it's nice to see them do more original stuff with Classic Sonic.
Parts of it look inspired by Game Gear and Master System games too.
My boy Fang is finally back. Day one buy indeed. Glad the Sonic Triple Trouble fan remake actually works. Sega finally gave the Sniper a chance.
Sonic Mania 2 would have been a better decision... he is very sluggish to accommodate for multiplayer :/
This has a lot of potential. The gameplay looks like "What if Knuckles Chaotix was good?" and I'm on board.
I generally don't get excited for Sonic games anymore, but this actually looks really good!
This game looks amazing! feels like the New Super Mario Bros version of Sonic... updated graphics but with the classic gameplay. I have been playing Sonic Origins for a while and this announcement makes me wanna play the game now
Really enjoying the style, curious to see how the game feels when it comes to the platforming physics, also hoping the switch version turns out well, side scrolling sonic is something which you really need those framerates for.
Sonic games always gave me PTSD as I still suck at playing Sonic Generations PS3, Sonic Lost World 3DS, Sonic Heroes Gamecube. 😩
This looks like my kinda thang Sonic wise tbf.
I've always thought that it felt weird that they didn't do more Sonic games using the Generations 2D style as a base instead of more pixel art and this game seems basically that. If the game is not overrun with boostpads, it'd be a better game than Sonic 4 in all counts by default. We'll see how good it gets.
Also, glad they are using other characters again. They did well to stop for a bit with the extra characters but now it feels long overdue to have them back.
This looks incredible.
Best highlight (alongside MK gameplay) of the SGF '23 showcase so far. Sonic 4 can only cry in the corner, wishing it could have been like this instead of the sadsack it really is.
Also, FANG!!!🔥🔥🔥
...I don't trust it.
I can't trust it.
The fact that they once made Sonic 4 means that I cannot trust any new "Classic style" Sonic. It looks cool but I cannot get excited until it's out and confirmed not terrible.
This looks really interesting. I'll definitely try it out on launch.
It is always Sonic... how about a remake of Skies of Arcadia? Or a new Billy Hatcher, Nights, Jet Set Radio, Space Channel 5 or anything that isn't Sonic?
This looks pretty good. But it's still SEGA, so they'll probably screw it up somehow.
Definitely going to wait on a sale for this one. They won't fool me anymore with their antics.
‘Play as your favourite characters’
Storm The Albatross confirmed!?!
Good, the 2D games are a lot better.
@Serpenterror Sorry, this is just really funny considering your comment from 2 days ago.
"Congratulation Sega, you won't see anymore of my money." - 6/8/23
"My boy Fang is finally back. Day one buy indeed." - 6/10/23
I literally cannot wait to find out the new and unique way in which they somehow manage to mess this up.
Sega, please don't ***** this up.
Now this looks amazing, definitely on my to buy list for later in the year.
I don’t know how many good games it’s going to take for me to get out of my cautiously-optimistic shell whenever a new Sonic game comes out, but considering the frankly abysmal 2D controls in Forces and even the few sections in Frontiers, even if it was a little better, it’s all going to hinge on that, but I really hope it’s good because co-op Sonic that works sounds awesome.
@Nua That only applies for the collection, doesn't mean it applies here. Fang was not in that collection.
@RareFan Jet Set is (allegedly) coming soon and there was a Space Channel 5 game recently for PSVR - and Cosmic Smash of all things. We're also about to get a Samba game, so Sega does still dig into their catalogue aside from Like a Dragon, Persona and Sonic from time to time.
Even after Frontiers (which I loved) I remain cautiously optimistic about new Sonic games. I'd be worried about this playing like the Classic Sonic stages in Forces. Or worse, Sonic 4.
Trailer looks promising though. Will be watching out for this one.
@Serpenterror It was two paragraphs of frustration, ending with you're not going to give Sega anymore of your money. Sorry, but it is just funny to see you say you'll give them money so soon afterwards.
Hope things turn out ok, especially with last time.
I prefer the 3D over the 2D, not into the high speed can’t see where your going until you crash gameplay
Is it just me, or does this look...
...pretty good?
I'm hopeful. Classic Sonic is great, so I'm very hopeful. I'm not sure how the NSMB formula will work here as far as same-screen co-op, especially if one player is having to keep up with Sonic zipping through a stage.
Not a big fan of 2D sonic, but the visuals in this look really nice and I appreciate how they slowed Sonic down to actually make the game more playable than past 2D outings which constantly had you losing control in favour of watching him blaze through loopdy' loops and what not. I'll check this out on PS5 once it drops.
Hopefully this will continue the upward swing Sonic Team have been on with Mania & Frontiers.
The art style is also very promising - a stylistic evolution from the generations era. Very nice - as are voxel the hedgehogs.
I think it's too early to get in the physics debate until we see a proper play of a single level (boosters are all over the joint still) - but this is promising.
My only prime concern is optional 1-4 player in a speedy platforming game. Hopefully they'll make it work and levels won't feel as barren as they did in the NSMB titles.
Huh, didn't have this on my 2023 bingo card, but I'll take it.
I'm not convinced.
@EarthboundBenjy To be fair, Sonic 4 was just supposed to be a mobile game (apparently called Sonic the Portable, because that name is still visible in Casino Street Zone) that was then rebranded as a follow-up to the classic games, explaining its lacking visuals, poor physics, etc. It was also developed by Dimps, and at the same time, they were working on Colors DS, which is considered to be very good...the only thing I'm wary of right now is the $60 pricetag, Switch performance, and how multiplayer will affect the experience, given we haven't seen much, but it looks solid enough
Day one purchase on Switch
