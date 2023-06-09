It's Friday. It's warm. It's the perfect weather to soak in a nice, cool bath with a cold drink and a bath bomb. Thank goodness there are Pikmin bath bombs then, right?

Japanese site Hobby Watch (via Siliconera) showed off the Bandai products, which are being displayed at the Tokyo Toy Show from 8th to 11th June. The bomb itself looks like a fruit — or maybe a Pikmin that's still buried — and when it dissolves in the water, you'll find one of five Pikmin in the centre. You'll need to save it from drowning, then! Unless it's the Blue Pikmin, of course...

The five Pikmin you can get are from the first two games, Pikmin and Pikmin 2 on the GameCube: Red, Blue, Yellow, Purple, and White. They're pretty darn adorable:

These bath bombs won't just be available at the Tokyo Toy Show. They're going on sale in October 2023, and will cost 550 yen (around USD $4 / GBP £3.13). Whether they come over to the west, we have no idea. They should, Bandai! Or Nintendo. Whoever is responsible, make it happen.

The bath bombs are being shown off ahead of Pikmin 4's release on 21st July. The next chapter in the Pikmin series sees you create your own member of the Rescue Corps to save Olimar and his friends from a new planet. And there are new 'mins and monsters for you to discover.