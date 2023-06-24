It's been another exciting week in the world of video games with all sorts of streams taking place. On the Switch front, Nintendo obviously held a Direct broadcast - showcasing not only an extended look at Pikmin 4 but also many other upcoming releases and surprises.

Some of the first-party highlights included the return of Square's classic Super Mario RPG, a brand new Super Mario Bros. platformer and the re-release of Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 on the same day as the broadcast. To top it off, there were some third party titles like Sonic Superstars, and indie hits such as Vampire Survivors. And the other games that weren't necessarily expected was the Batman Arkham trilogy and Volume 1 of the Metal Gear Solid collection.

To highlight exactly what is on the way, Nintendo has put together this colourful infographic, showcasing everything on the way between now and the near future:

Japan also got some exclusive reveals and there were some new amiibo announced. And if you're looking for something else to play, one other game Nintendo has revived this week is Fire Emblem for Game Boy Advance. If you've got access to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier, you can boot up your system and play it right now.