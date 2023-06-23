Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Fri 23rd Jun, 2023 02:05 BST]:

It's been an incredibly exciting week in the world of Nintendo with all sorts of new game announcements at the latest Direct presentation, and now to top it off, we've got the release of Fire Emblem on the Switch Online service.

To access this one, you'll need to have subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier. You can learn more about this 2003 release in the original article below. Apart from this, Japan also received Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade on its own service today.





Gather heroes to your side and hone their skills in the Game Boy Advance version of Fire Emblem, now available on The fires of war, rekindled! ⚔Gather heroes to your side and hone their skills in the Game Boy Advance version of Fire Emblem, now available on #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! pic.twitter.com/AyD4OaiscC June 23, 2023

Original article [Fri 16th Jun, 2023 02:05 BST]:

Nintendo has announced the 2003 Game Boy Advance release Fire Emblem will be coming to the Switch Online service next week on 23rd June. This tactical RPG is also known as Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade and will be available to everyone who has access to the Expansion Pack tier.

This entry was the first installment in the series to be released outside of Japan and also featured the debut of Lyn - who also happens to appear as the Emblem of Blazing in the new Switch release Fire Emblem Engage. There's permadeath in this game, too. Here's a bit more about this classic, courtesy of the PR:

"In Fire Emblem, the nation of Lycia stands on the precipice of war after centuries of peace. Turmoil grows as noble houses plot treason, allies become enemies and armies stand poised for combat … all while a mysterious figure manipulates empires from the shadows. Now Lyn, along with Eliwood and Hector, must amass their own army to fight back against the forces that would destroy everything they hold dear – and before the world is burned to ash.

"Over the course of the story, you’ll gather heroes to your side, train them to excel with a wide array of weapons and classes, and further hone their skills on the battlefield. In battle, strategize your course of action around a variety of terrain and conditions. Then take command of the field and lead your units to victory by fulfilling specific objectives. But be warned: In this Fire Emblem game, if your soldiers meet their end, they’re gone forever."

Apart from its GBA release, Fire Emblem for GBA was previously released on the Wii U eShop in 2014. Back in April of this year, the title also celebrated its 20th anniversary. You can learn more about its history in our Nintendo Life feature.

In related news, Japan will this month be receiving the 2002 game Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade (featuring Roy) as well.