It's that time of year when game companies are hosting their own live streams with all sorts of announcements, and while we're on the tail end of everything now, it's not completely over just yet.

Physical distributor Limited Run Games has announced it will be hosting its annual showcase via Twitch and YouTube on 12th July. Viewers can apparently expect "20+ new digital and physical announcements".

There are likely to be at least a few Switch games included in this. In past years, the good majority of announcements have actually focused on Nintendo releases, so there could potentially be a lot more. There may also be some surprises similar to previous years.

If we hear about any exciting Nintendo announcements, we'll let you know. Do you have any physical games you would like to see on Switch? Comment below.