It's the end of a generation, with Nintendo yesterday calling time on the 3DS and Wii U eShops. Now that digital sales and physical production have come to a halt, the Switch creator is essentially done with these older platforms, but that doesn't mean everyone is....

Physical distributor Limited Run Games has taken this opportunity to tease "one last 3DS release", mentioning how there's more news to come:

"Yesterday, the 3DS and Wii U digital stores went down. Days like that remind us why we do what we do and why we'll keep on doing it. We have one last 3DS release to give you—more news to come!"





We have one last 3DS release to give you—more news to come!

This teaser has been received with mixed emotions, and it seems nobody is entirely sure at the moment what this game might be. The physical game already featured in the photo happens to be Go! Go! Kokopolo Anniversary Collection, featuring Go! Go! Kokopolo 3D. It was previously teased last June. When we get an update, we'll let you know.