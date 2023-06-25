Ahead of Bethesda's QuakeCon celebrations this August, the South Korean game rating committee has classified Quake II Remastered. No platforms or release dates have been confirmed just yet.

A similar situation previously played out with the re-release of Quake in 2021, when a rating surfaced via the ESRB. Quake II was originally released by id Software (DOOM) on the PC in 1997 and eventually made its way across to the Nintendo 64 in 1999. Here's a bit about it courtesy of Steam:

"Mankind is at war with the Strogg, a hostile alien race planning an invasion of Earth. To prevent the invasion, humanity launched a preemptive strike on the Strogg homeworld...it failed, but you survived. Outnumbered and outgunned, fight your way through fortified military installations and shut down the enemy's war machine. Only then will the fate of humanity be known.

"In the first official expansion pack for Quake II, you are part of an elite commando force that must infiltrate a Strogg site. Once inside, you must scour industrial landscapes, crawl through waterways and air ducts, navigate treacherous canyons teeming with vicious mutants, stow away on an alien spacecraft, and destroy the enemy's secret moon base."

Keep an eye out for a possible announcement in the near future. And in the meantime, be sure to check out the original Quake on Switch. We praised it here on Nintendo Life - calling it the "definitive version" of the iconic and flawless FPS and awarding it an "outstanding" score.

The same game got multiple updates, including free add-ons as well as mouse and keyboard support for the Switch version.