During today's Sonic Central showcase, Sega announced that it is collaborating with Lego to bring Lego Sonic the Hedgehog to Sonic Superstars.

The appearance doesn't seem to be anything more than an aesthetic change, but the visuals retain all the subtle nuances that have been showcased in the Sonic the Hedghog Lego sets.

During the announcement trailer, only Sonic and Dr. Eggman were shown, but we can probably presume that Tails, Knuckles, and Amy will also get the Lego treatment. It's been confirmed that if you pre-order the game, then you'll get the Dr. Eggman skin as a bonus.

Sonic Superstars is due to launch on Switch in Fall 2023. If you sign up for official newsletters from Sega, you'll also receive a bonus costume for Amy.