Alongside the reveal of Sonic Superstars for Nintendo Switch last week, Sega also announced it would be offering a free "modern" Amy outfit to the game's newsletter subscribers.

In a small update, the official game website has now shown a first look at this other outfit for Amy:

To get this alt outfit for Amy, you'll need to sign up for the newsletters by 31st January 2024. Here are the details:

"Sign up by January 31, 2024 and earn a classic, redefined look for Amy Rose! Exclusive to our new newsletter subscribers only, don modern Amy's outfit on classic Amy from Sonic Superstars! Simply enter your details and we'll email a code straight to your inbox with instructions on how to download the in-game content after the game is released in Fall 2023."

And as mentioned, this code will be emailed out after the game is released in Fall 2023. It's also further noted how this offer is only available in "selected regions" for a limited time only, and you'll need to be connected to the internet to download this in-game content.

Have you signed up for this newsletter yet? What do you think of Amy's modern look? Comment below.