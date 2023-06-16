If you're looking to fill the gaps in your Legend of Zelda amiibo collection and happen to be located somewhere in North America, you might be in luck.

According to the social media account Amiibo News, the "Bokoblin" Breath of the Wild amiibo has reappeared on the Best Buy website. It's currently listed as unavailable, but it's believed to be a sign of a possible reprint in the near future.

NOT LIVE: The Bokoblin amiibo has appeared once again at Best Buy. Currently showing "Unavailable", but stay tuned!

As part of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom release, Nintendo has released an updated version of Link. If you have been able to get hold of one, you can unlock a special new pattern for the paraglider. You can learn more about the amiibo unlocks in our Zelda guide: