At last! Those of you wondering just how much time you've lost to your Nintendo Switch 2 (and your Switch), you needn't wait any longer. Nintendo's Year In Review is out right now.

This now-annual tradition — which usually drops in December but was pushed back a month to January — is available for those in Europe and North America. Then, within a few seconds, you'll have all of your gaming data from 2025 at your fingertips.

Just make sure you've checked your settings before you dive in and log in to your account on the above pages.

As usual, we'll be sharing our own results soon, so keep an eye out for them!

Surprised by your stats? Eager to see what others have been playing? Share your data in the comments below!