Nintendo's share price has been on a downward turn over the last several months, currently sitting at 9,950 yen following an all-time high of 14,795 yen in August 2025.

Fluctuations are inevitable in this business, but according to Kantan Games' CEO Dr. Serkan Toto, Nintendo's investors are "spooked" by the prospect of price rises along with the lack of any major first-party titles in 2026 (so far!).

In a post on X (via XCancel), Toto states:

"Nintendo stock in Japan is sliding: All-time high of 14,795 yen in August 2025, and closed at 9,950 yen today.

"So -33% in 5 months: Investors are spooked by possible price hikes, lack of 1st-party hits and US/EU hardware discounts during the holidays."

Honestly, we're not sure what the heck is going on with that last point. Was anyone really expecting to see a console discount within the first year of sale? Christmas or not, that just seems bonkers to us.

Either way, it's a noteworthy downturn, but we're not worried at the moment. The Switch 2, despite some apparent struggles over the Christmas period, is still the fastest-selling console of all time. Furthermore, we're confident Nintendo will have some more big games up its sleeve for the latter half of 2026. Pokémon Gen 10, anyone?