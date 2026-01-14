Digital Eclipse has done some pretty stellar compilations over the years, but one of its most overlooked efforts came in 2017 with The Disney Afternoon Collection.

Originally available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, the compilation has now been rated by the ESRB for the Switch and Switch 2, though when we can expect to see it launch is anybody's guess. The rating itself is attached to Atari which, as you'll no doubt be aware at this point, wholly owns Digital Eclipse as a subsidiary.

The Disney Afternoon Collection contains a total of six titles from the NES (so why it's taken this long to come to Switch is beyond us), including:

Our pals over at Push Square gave the compilation a score of 8/10 back in 2017, stating that "the production values and accuracy of these emulations are second-to-none" while noting that rewind features and art galleries make it an essential purchase.