Well, that's a nice surprise! In what is likely a move to align all regions with New Zealand (where it's now gone 1am on the 15th), Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 3.0 update is available for download.

You might need to manually apply the update – in which case you simply press '+' on the game's icon and select 'Software Update' – but otherwise, you should be good to go.

There are no official patch notes at the time of writing as we can see, but if you've been eagerly anticipating this new update, then you'll likely already know the gist. Version 3.0 contains the following:

Resort Hotel

Island Speciality Requests

Slumber Island

Resetti's Reset Service

Collaborations (LEGO and The Legend of Zelda amiibo)

