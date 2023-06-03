Legendary video game composer Grant Kirkhope, known for hits like GoldenEye 007 and Donkey Kong 64, appears to have completed his work on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

In a brief message on social media at the start of this month, Kirkhope mentioned how he thought his time writing music for Mario was "at an end" after 8 years, signing off by saying he was "going to miss" Nintendo's famous mascot:

Well, I think my 8 years writing music for Mario is at an end …. it’s been absolutely brilliant, I’m going to miss him ❤️ — Grant-Tickless-Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) May 31, 2023

I think this is my favorite of my own from Sparks of Hope 😀 https://t.co/DGFDz2WsYg May 31, 2023

This news follows Ubisoft teasing the second Sparks of Hope DLC 'The Last Spark Hunter' at the end of May. There's also a third DLC coming later this year. It will feature Ubisoft's iconic character Rayman. Apart from the Mario + Rabbids sequel, Kirkhope has also worked on the original Mario + Rabbids game and has composed music for the Banjo-Kazooie fighter update in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Mario + Rabbids' future beyond Sparks of Hope is currently unknown, but at the start of this year, Ubisoft said it was "disappointed" with the sales of the new entry and a few other titles like Just Dance 2023, despite "excellent ratings" and ambitious marketing.