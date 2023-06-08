Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Thu 8th Jun, 2023 19:46 BST:] Developer The Game Kitchen has confirmed that Blasphemous II is indeed launching on 24th August.

The Spanish studio celebrated the Release Date reveal at Arcade Bar Sevilla, confirming the news earlier today that slipped out a little bit earlier than intended.





📿 🕯AUGUST 24th 2023 🕯📿



We'll likely see this again at Summer Game Fest, but you can watch the new trailer above (courtesy of IGN), and prepared to get bloody this summer.

Original article [Thu 8th Jun, 2023 17:09 BST]: Uh oh, someone at Sony might have something to answer for. Going by a trailer that appeared on the PlayStation Store today, The Game Kitchen's Blasphemous II is apparently launching on 24th August 2023, which is in line with its previous summer release date (via Gematsu on Twitter).

We can confirm that, at the time of writing this, the trailer is live on the PlayStation Store (on PS5) and that the above date is shown at the end of the trailer, along with some stunning animated cutscenes and gory Metroidvania gameplay.

There's a new trailer for Blasphemous II on PlayStation Store (viewable on console) with an August 24 release date. Announcement coming today I'm assuming. pic.twitter.com/WFtKZWh3Ro June 8, 2023

This highly-anticipated sequel was first teased back in 2021, and then things were relatively quiet until earlier this year when it made a surprise appearance during a Nintendo Indie World presentation.

We assume this was meant to be a big reveal at tonight's Summer Game Fest 2023 Opening Showcase, but it slipped out a teensy bit early. Oopise. We'll post the trailer and the official announcement as and when it comes.

Will you be picking up Blasphemous II later in the year? Let us know down below.