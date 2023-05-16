After news earlier this month that the Mario Movie could be getting a home release very soon, Universal has now officially confirmed it's out on digital platforms later today on 16th May in the US.

You should be able to catch it on streaming services like Amazon and Apple's services for a one-time payment of $29.99 USD. Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be an option to rent the film at this point in time. It follows a confirmation from Optimum TV it would be out "on demand" on this date as well.

Universal has announced The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be available on "digital platforms where you can buy and rent movies" in the US from tomorrow, May 16. pic.twitter.com/0NadSCEbSE May 15, 2023

In less than a month, the Mario Movie was able to surpass the $1 billion mark in cinemas, breaking multiple records around the globe. It's perhaps best known now as the biggest video game adaptation of all time and right now is 2023's best-performing film.

There's also a physical release of the Mario Movie coming out at a later date, but Universal hasn't actually confirmed the dates yet. You can however check our Nintendo Life guide, with pre-orders now live: