There have been some rumours about the Mario Movie launching on streaming services this month and now it seems there's been at least one official announcement.

American streaming service Optimum has revealing on Instagram that its customers will be able to "catch the Super Mario Bros. Movie" on demand on May 16th. Here's the post (via Instagram):

Optimum: "Let’s-a go! Catch the Super Mario Bros. Movie which follows Mario and Luigi on a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom, as they unite with a cast of familiar characters to defeat Bowser. Optimum TV customers can watch beginning 5/16 On Demand!"

Once again, this is referenced as being an "on demand" offering - meaning you'll have to pay to watch the movie. Spectrum TV has also apparently listed the Mario Movie as being available "on demand" on the same date.

And according to a now-deleted tweet by 'WhenToStream', the Mario Movie could be showing up on pay-per-view services like Apple, Amazon and Google as soon as May 9th. Keep in mind, nothing has been officially confirmed by Universal, Illumination, or Nintendo just yet.