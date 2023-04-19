If the news of an Indie World Direct, the reveal of more Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC and two new amiibo, wasn't enough for you, Nintendo has also added four new games to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive library on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack — all within the last 24 hours.

While the likes of Street Fighter II': Special Champion Edition and Kid Chameleon are more than enough to get excited about, it is the addition of Pulseman that has really got our Nintendo senses tingling. This is because the title comes from none other than Game Freak, working in its pre-Pokémon Red and Blue days.

The 1994 action platformer has enough Mega Man-esque gameplay to satisfy any side-scroller fan and with resale prices for original copies of the title currently sitting very high indeed, we're pleased to see that some of Game Freak's non-Pokémon projects are becoming more readily available.

For a brief summary of what the game has on offer, check out the following from Nintendo:

Pulseman is set in the far future of 2015, where the ambitious, genius scientist Doc Waruyama schemes to conquer the galaxy. But an electrifyingly heroic boy named Pulseman is here to stop him! Pulseman’s adventures take him inside computer networks and to cities all over the globe in this vibrant side-scroller developed by Game Freak.

Being a part of the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive library, Pulseman is only available for those with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. But if you are eager to see what Game Freak can do outside of monster catching/battling (when it isn't all about catchy rhythms or racing horses while playing solitaire, that is) then this might just provide the perfect excuse to upgrade.