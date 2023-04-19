Alongside the amiibo announcement, Nintendo has confirmed "the final DLC" in the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass will arrive next week on 25th April.
The trailer above provides fans with a glimpse of what's to come in 'Future Redeemed' and also shows off a cast of "new and familiar characters" - including Shulk. According to the PR, this DLC will include an "original story scenario" connecting all three installments of the Xenoblade Chronicles series together.
In addition to new and old characters, Future Redeemed will also include "new battle mechanics" such as Unity Combo - allowing two characters to attack in unison.