Alongside the amiibo announcement, Nintendo has confirmed "the final DLC" in the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass will arrive next week on 25th April.

The trailer above provides fans with a glimpse of what's to come in 'Future Redeemed' and also shows off a cast of "new and familiar characters" - including Shulk. According to the PR, this DLC will include an "original story scenario" connecting all three installments of the Xenoblade Chronicles series together.





Seize the future you desire in #XenobladeChronicles3 : Future Redeemed, coming 4/25!

In addition to new and old characters, Future Redeemed will also include "new battle mechanics" such as Unity Combo - allowing two characters to attack in unison.