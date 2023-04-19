Last December, Nintendo announced it would be releasing Pyra and Mythra Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo, at some point in 2023 and now it's locked in a date - confirming the double pack will be launching on 21st July.

When scanning these amiibo in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players will be able to unlock the following cosmetic changes:

"By scanning the Pyra amiibo in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players can change the appearance of the sword for Noah’s Swordfighter class to match Pyra’s Aegis Sword. When scanning the Mythra amiibo in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the sword for Noah’s Swordfighter class will match Mythra’s Aegis Sword.

"The Aegis sword weapon skins can be used by all players after meeting a condition with a Patch that will be released in the future."

In addition to this, Nintendo has also announced it will be releasing new amiibo figures based on the protagonists Noah and Mio in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. No details have been revealed just yet, so keep an eye out for future updates.