Get your pinches of salt at the ready folks because it's once again time to delve into the world of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED rumours.
You remember the one. That white, gold and green number that was first rumoured at the end of 2022, before resurfacing last month thanks to some crossover with the game's Collector's Edition bundle. Well, the design is once again doing the rounds after a GameStop employee took to Reddit to state that the console may be getting its official reveal today (thanks, VGC).
Under the Reddit username SecretSantaSeven, the employee stated that a new Switch SKU appeared on the GameStop system yesterday, timing it perfectly for an official announcement to go live with the 10-minute gameplay trailer scheduled for today, right? Well, maybe...
The user even posted a photo of the store's internal system, which does show some upcoming Switch hardware, though there is no release date to be seen nor any proof that the release would be tied to Tears of the Kingdom — hey, that's rumours for you.
The timing of this one does seem convenient with today's trailer drop, it's true, but this is far from any sort of confirmation for the time being. We'll just have to wait and see what the gameplay presentation brings...
Do you reckon that we're going to get the official reveal of the Zelda OLED today? Let us know in the comments.
[source reddit.com, via videogameschronicle.com]
I thought it already was lol
A rumour about a rumour!
Makes sense and I've been waiting for this to upgrade! 😊
Let's just wait for the trailer, okay?
Oh god, I NEED THAT! But I need to save for my travels, ah god damn it
I just wish we'd get an OLED variant where the tablet itself was something other than black! I rarely use joycons and the dock is hidden away so most of the sparkle is lost on me
Sort of a given marketing tactic that involves very little actual work. Easy money, simple FOMO tactics.
Don’t double dip folks.
I would be tempted if it came with a physical copy of the game instead of a digital copy. That's if it comes with the game at all 😅
Trust me, I’m a GameStop employee.
Can't wait for any stock to be completely taken by scalpers
A GameStop employee in October 2020 told me that switch pro would came out for holidays 2020 🥱
I basically like all things Zelda related but if it IS the rumoured OLED I’d skip it because I prefer my Splatoon 3 edition.
But that’s a matter of preference of course.
I'm looking for a special edition OLED so this would be great. Like the Splatoon one too, but don't care much about the franchise, so getting it seemed like overdoing it. Might get the Pokémon one if there's no Zelda version.
Yep, this one is gonna happen.
There isn't a Zelda Switch variation, and this game is likely going to be the Switch's biggest game.
I'm keen to buy it, put it on a shelf & never play it😁
I need to upgrade from my launch console so this OLED would be the perfect opportunity. If it does exist, I’ll probably never get the chance to preorder it, cuz the bots will suck them all up before a normie like me even has a chance.
So surprised that anyone even doubts a Zelda themed OLED Switch at this point.
@mariomaster96 Not formally but it is likely happening today either at the beginning of the presentation or by the end.
Already have an Oled but if they drop a TotK pro controller I will buy it!
I usually don’t take stock in rumors but even I think this is happening so I have my sites up and ready. Been wanting an OLED for a while and said I would only upgrade for a Zelda edition so I have to try. Also as a formerly GS employee the changes in the SKU line up were always good indicators.
Hopefully the headlines here won't have any spoiler for the game...
I am not going to watch it the Oled Zelda. Maybe Nintendo will show it in the Direct.
@PessitheMystic My uncle works at game stop
a coat of paint isn't really exciting, rather have a switch pro to take tears of the kingdom further
