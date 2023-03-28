Get your pinches of salt at the ready folks because it's once again time to delve into the world of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED rumours.

You remember the one. That white, gold and green number that was first rumoured at the end of 2022, before resurfacing last month thanks to some crossover with the game's Collector's Edition bundle. Well, the design is once again doing the rounds after a GameStop employee took to Reddit to state that the console may be getting its official reveal today (thanks, VGC).

Under the Reddit username SecretSantaSeven, the employee stated that a new Switch SKU appeared on the GameStop system yesterday, timing it perfectly for an official announcement to go live with the 10-minute gameplay trailer scheduled for today, right? Well, maybe...

The user even posted a photo of the store's internal system, which does show some upcoming Switch hardware, though there is no release date to be seen nor any proof that the release would be tied to Tears of the Kingdom — hey, that's rumours for you.

The timing of this one does seem convenient with today's trailer drop, it's true, but this is far from any sort of confirmation for the time being. We'll just have to wait and see what the gameplay presentation brings...

Do you reckon that we're going to get the official reveal of the Zelda OLED today? Let us know in the comments.