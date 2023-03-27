The silence is over! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is getting a focused gameplay trailer tomorrow, 28th March.
At 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST tomorrow (or 12am AET on 29th March), Nintendo is dropping a brand new video focused entirely on the highly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild. Series producer Eiji Aonuma will be on hand and "roughly 10 minutes of gameplay" will be shown.
Well, we better strap in for all of the juicy lore, details, and tweaks we might get a glimpse at. Nothing else has been specified, so keep your expectations in check — it's unlikely we'll get any story details. But we're sure you eagle-eyed Zelda fans will spot some lovely little details.
Get excited and join us tomorrow for lots of Zelda!
Oh yesssssssssssssss
Seventy bucks for new, amazing Zelda? Always.
So as it turns out, some of the rumors floating around were actually correct. Very cool indeed!
10 minutes? Those desperate TOTK leakers online predicted 10 minutes? That’s kinda hilarious. But at least its something. I don’t think I’ll be watching cause I have enjoyed the game not being spoiled by Nintendo.
Not surprised, saw this coming
Finally. I would love to resist and start the game completely blind, but i already know i won't be able to. Come on Nintendo, show us what's unique in this new entry of the Zelda franchise
So this isn’t a Direct per se but it’s something. At this rate, I guess Nintendo wants to keep Tears mostly a secret, which is great for those who like to be blind but others like me could use some more info. Maybe Nintendo could reveal key details like what’s happened to weapon degradation in just 10 minutes? I know that Nintendo has recently not wanted to start talking about a game until it’s almost out but they need to get the hype train going ASAP.
Finally we get some footage that is longer than 2 mins. Kinda crazy this game is coming out soon and I'm looking forward to it.
Oh shoot, I'm busy tomorrow morning. Darn it Nintendo, stop scheduling things when I'm busy!!
Oh god this is giving me 2014 (was that the year? I forget) vibes when he and Miyamito played the Wii U Breath of the Wild and confirmed possibly the first delay, this has me worried rather than excited.
'Sir, people are fuming over the 3DS/Wii U eShop closure!'
'Quick: sound the Zelda Signal!'
Jokes aside, I had a feeling we'd get something like this before release, though I have no idea why it isn't just a dedicated Direct when games like Xenoblade and Splatoon got ones respectively. Regardless, even as someone who doesn't have too much of an interest in TOTK, I'll definitely be tuning in!
Do I watch it because we don't now much new except that there will be flying islands or do I not watch it because it releases in 7 weeks and I'll by it anyway since it Zelda
Yes finally!! The time is upon us.
Have the people who keep crying over "reused assets" ever played a sequel before?
Edit: lol, looks like they got their comments deleted anyway
Yes! Tomorrow is my birthday! Thank you for the present, Mr. Aonuma. Now, please don't spoil too much...
I wonder if they will also announce the Totk OLED Switch, perhaps at the very end of the presentation? Or in a separate tweet on the side. Keen to see what they've got to show either way!
Let the hype train begin!
I hope it’s just 10 minutes of Aonuma breaking the physics in half.
He has 10minutes to justify the increase in price hehe
@Bret Nintendo has been making this game for 6 years, there's no way it'll only be an asset flip. I'm convinced we're getting huge amounts of extra content (underground/caverns and dungeons as well as the floating islands) since the shrines are gone and the Wii U millstone around the previous game's neck is no longer an issue.
Hype train incoming.
@Bret it’s just low effort trolling. Not a problem since the comments were removed.
Really hoping this answers some queries I have. I am still worried this is just glorified BOTW DLC.
@Otoemetry I'm totally with you, but there's folks completely writing this game off because it's going to reuse some stuff from the first game, as if a new story, mechanics, and additional areas aren't more than enough to make up for the fact that they've seen these Bokoblin models before. It's wild.
@TheBigBlue Yeah, I sent that comment before realizing the troll's comments had been removed.
I will finally understand what for Zelda game this is like Breath of the wild, classic Zelda or completely new gameplay. I hope I can sleep tonight.
No thanks , I want to play the game myself instead of you ruining it and showing us all the new stuff
Hopefully we find out how much extra content is going to be included and if the sky area is a full map or just more poxy challenge shrines.
Such a shame that this is releasing on Switch and not 1 of the newer consoles that could really showcase Hyrule instead of being stuck with basic HD and 30fps.
Great news, hopefully some more details on the story.
5 years working with reused assets? Considering what they achieved in 1 year with Majora’a Mask, my expectations are sky-high.
I expect a lot of crafting gameplay. Weapons, vehicles, more?
@Chaotic_Neutral they probably will release a updated totk when the switch 2 comes out
Even if the gameplay is similar to Breath of the Wild, I’m down for more abilities and flying around exploring the map. It will be interesting no matter how it measures up to the predecessor.
Definitely interested to see the full gameplay, but I know this is all we're gonna see now until launch
The game is so close to release I kinda don’t want to watch
@Otoemetry
This game isn't getting delayed again just 7 weeks before launch.
Going to put out cookies and milk tonight cause tomorrow is Christmas morning.
Avoiding all news for this game from here on in. Don't want to know anymore than I already do.
@johnedwin so it will still be a gen behind what's already available
Games like Elden Ring have really raised the bar in open world exploration games since BotW came out.
Unfortunately it looks like TotK hasn't improved on the formula at all apart from a few minor additions.
I was hoping for an AC - AC2 jump, they had the tech demo in the first title all they needed to do was add in some gameplay and push what is capable of the hardware but nothing showed so far looks any better than the original.
would've avoided it but i want to be stirred a bit with what they're trying
Already have the special ed. Pre-ordered and I like to leave as much as possible to find out on my own so I'll give this a miss.
Can't wait for the game to arrive!
Last time a Zelda sequel used previous game assets we got the sublime Majora's Mask, looking forward to some more info on what could potentially be the greatest game of all time!
Chooooooo
Choooooooooooooooooooo
Doing my best to avoid whatever is shown. I want to go in blind.
Really hoping for something interesting gameplay-wise. The last trailer just looked like more of the same as BotW.
@westman98 I've been burned too many times with Zelda in the last decade, I'll believe it's releasing when I have the dispatch confirmation! 😅
Don't usually watch gameplay trailers but I'll tune in for 10 minutes.
Who knows, maybe he'll slip and mention how much better it will play on Switch 2.😂
hope we get a first look at a fully restored ganondorf.
About time. Now to see what eally makes this sequel so special.
At 7, alright. A lot is writing on this.
I’ve already pre-ordered. I don't need/want to see more personally.
I'm going to guess they aren't going to spoil much at all. They'll go over things such as weapon making and vehicle building. They aren't going to spoil the entire game in 10 minutes.
I don't know what they're going to show and I don't know if I want to actually watch, either. I kinda wanna go in as blind as possible.
You bet I'll be all over watching this...once I'm off work. That is unfortunately a very inconvenient time for me....Darn work.
disappointed that I'm too weak-willed to skip on watching this
I really don’t want to watch…but I also REALLY do.
For the best part of a year I've been closely following all news about this game. I have a very big prediction. Every piece of artwork, every statement, every trailer, every bread crumb and evey clue have all convinced me, more and more, that I'm right. Since tomorrow we will all find out for sure, I will state my prediction here for you, my fellow Zelda fans.
SPOILER ALERT
Tomorrow Nintendo will announce a newly designed controller consisting of a set of motion control rings. Each ring has full motion tracking for inidividual finger precision. It's the next evolution of Nintendo's motion controls, first introduced on the Nintendo Wii. The first compatible game will be The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. That's what's up with Link's arm. It's the new controller for the Switch. That's why Eiji Aonuma is posing next to a Switch controller.
I'm hoping it's mostly just Anouma-san talking around the game, rather than showing much more of it. I don't want to get spoiled on the good stuff, but with this 10 minute slot tomorrow, there's too much time before the game releases to realistically avoid what's shown.
So just keep it disappointing and slim pickings please Eji.
WILL WE LEARN IF WEAPONS BREAK????
I'm honestly not sold on this game at the moment, so seeing some actual gameplay rather than vague teasers is a must for me at this point to convince me otherwise. Will definitely be taking a look.
Genuinely hoping I will find whatever they show exciting.
@Fizza The 3DS and Wii U eshops literally went down 2 minutes before this announcement:
https://www.nintendo.co.jp/netinfo/en_GB/index.html
@itemcollector No idea if there's any merit in your theory, but I like it...
Not going to watch. Im already buying it, and i wanna be suprised.
I'm hyped af guys.
Nice strategy to divert attention from the eShops closing tho lol
Good. Maybe they'll finally convince me to even consider purchasing it (Probably not though, but who knows)?
@Grumblevolcano Rip
Eji Aonuma will problaby show the area equivalent to the Great Plateau of the game
Can't wait!!! I know some people are disappointed they are mostly keeping the same map for this game from 'Breathe of the Wild' but it wouldn't feel like a proper sequel to me if they didn't especially after we got to see what a lot of the areas in Hyrule looked like before they were destroyed in the prequel, 'Age of Calamity' and I am interested in seeing how different the land I spent nearly three years exploring looks like in this game along with the additional new areas. I hope they make the weapons more powerful and last longer this time and they leave Lynels out of Easy mode or make them easier to beat like they were in 'Age of Calamity.' There was nothing easy about beating Lynels in 'Breath of the Wild.'😨
Pretty excited just to see the UI lol
@Dpullam I hope the rumours about Zelda being a playable character turn out to be true. I loved playing as Zelda in 'Age of Calamity' especially when she has her powers near the end and it would be fun to play with those type of powers near the end and wipe out all the enemies easily. 😄
@gcunit
The arm thing just screams an on screen representation of gaming hardware. Ala Sheikah Slate and even going all the way back to the Stone of Agony.
There's also the historical precedence of motion controls being showcased in Zelda games: Twighlight Princess with the wiimote and Skyward Sword with the wiimote plus.
Every piece of artwork Nintendo has released for TOTK has Link's strange ringed arm as the focal point. The arm itself is strange and ghostly, as though it's not his arm. Maybe it's our arm!! Even the game's logo is a big giant ring! I still remember when I first tried a wiimote, I remember thinking I want one on each finger. There's even gameplay footage of link doing what looks like a gesture based control pushing a rock up a hill with some kind of time stop ability. I think Ring Fit Adventure was part of it too. Testing the waters, trying out concepts etc. I could be way off, but I've convinced myself to the point where I will be just as surprised if I'm right or wrong.
Well... What's about the dual audio option support this time?
It's finally time for Tears of the Kindom's BotW trailer moment
Man, I am excited!
It’s gonna be interesting to see how this fares. Breath of the Wild was a bit of a Mario 64 moment for open world design but we’ve seen some amazing games a new console generation since. Hopefully Nintendo haven’t been resting on their laurels.
To watch or not to watch...This is the question.
Hell yes! All I've been wanting for. Zipperdome was right.
I want to watch it soooo bad, but I want to go in blind!
The wait has been way too long!
@Debbiee I have not heard those rumors, but fans have been wanting a playing Zelda in a 3D Zelda game for a long time! This would be kind of cool if true!
@itemcollector I love the idea, your reasoning is sound, and now if it's not confirmed tomorrow my life won't be worth continuing.
I'll check it out, though I hope it doesn't spoil too much considering the game is only a month and a half away.
I really hope game publication like NintendoLife treat anything revealed during tomorrow’s presentation as a spoiler. I’d rather not have to avoid gaming channels entirely for the next month and a half, but that may just be the case.
Not sure what to do.. I want to know more, but I'm already getting the game regardless, so not sure if I'll just end up spoiling myself.
I'll probably just take a peek and see how deep into the game they go and stop watching as soon as it seems like it'll be spoiling too much.
Curious. This will be important to manage my expectations. At this moment I'm not expecting much more than BotW DLC, so if they show they'll bring something new I might get hyped for this game after all.
I'm not being funny but why so long? I'd be happy with a 3 minute trailer. I'm aware this is odd to be moaning about getting something that's supposed to be good, but I'm conflicted. We've come this far with knowing hardly anything. I'd be happy enough to keep it that way. But at the same time it only means I'm gonna have to dodge everyone else talking about it from this point on.
"...and this time you can go straight to fight Gannon within the first 5 minutes and be at the end credits in about 9 minutes 48 seconds. Now please hold my coat..."
Hmm I'm tempted to watch - I guess I can trust they won't spoil too much, and I'm curious if the game will have buildable vehicles like everyone suspects.
Do I watch or Do I wait? That is the question.
