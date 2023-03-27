The silence is over! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is getting a focused gameplay trailer tomorrow, 28th March.

At 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST tomorrow (or 12am AET on 29th March), Nintendo is dropping a brand new video focused entirely on the highly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild. Series producer Eiji Aonuma will be on hand and "roughly 10 minutes of gameplay" will be shown.

Well, we better strap in for all of the juicy lore, details, and tweaks we might get a glimpse at. Nothing else has been specified, so keep your expectations in check — it's unlikely we'll get any story details. But we're sure you eagle-eyed Zelda fans will spot some lovely little details.

Get excited and join us tomorrow for lots of Zelda!