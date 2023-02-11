Remember that rumoured Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED model that leaked at the end of last year? Well, there's seemingly been a small but significant discovery.

Twitter account Nintendeal has noticed the symbols featured on the 'leaked images' of the rumoured Switch match up with the iconography featured on the Collector's Edition of the game, which was announced earlier this week during a Nintendo Direct presentation.

Keep in mind, this doesn't necessarily confirm anything, but it is interesting to see a supposed leaked image featuring the same icon. Nintendo has also released a few themed units over the past year for key releases such as Splatoon 3 and Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

You can learn more about the Tears of the Kingdom Collector's Edition in the announcement post. It will release alongside the standard edition on 12th May for $129.99 USD, and includes a physical version of the game, an artbook with concept art, steelbook case, iconart steel poster and a set of four pin badges.