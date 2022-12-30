Images of a special edition Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED Model have surfaced online, with photos of a Zelda-themed dock and set of Joy-Con, plus the box.
Apparently found on the Chinese forum Tieba and posted to Famiboards by user Kysen (thanks, My Nintendo News), they show a pair of gold Joy-Con sporting green (left) and white (right) motifs from the game and white rear panels to match the dock. The dock has similar gold markings emblazoned across the front, with the rear of the console itself (black) featuring subtly embossed motifs similar to those found on other special edition OLED consoles.
Here's the box — you can find more photos at the links above:
Whether these images are legitimate or elaborate fakes is unclear at the moment, although they do look impressively (and perhaps a little boringly) authentic.
The game launches on 12th May 2023 and if this is the real McCoy, we imagine this special edition Switch would launch around that time or in the weeks just prior.
Breath of the Wild launched alongside the original Switch back in 2017, of course, though a pair of special edition Zelda Joy-Con were released when Skyward Sword HD launched back in 2021.
A few days ago some leaked marketing materials for the game showed a Nintendo Switch Online label, leading to speculation that the game might include some sort of online functionality or multiplayer component. However, it's just as likely that the NSO label is related to cloud saves, so don't get your hopes up.
Like the look of this new SKU? Wish there had been a special edition Switch that looks like a Sheikah Slate? Let us know below if you think this is legit or not, and share your thoughts on the design.
[source famiboards.com, via resetera.com, mynintendonews.com]
Comments (39)
Yes please! My day one Switch is getting cracked and the battery life is getting worse.
But taking with a pinch of salt as it is from a Chinese forum.
First! And the Switch OLED looks incredible!
The photos do look pretty genuine? I guess that puts an end to the rumour of a Switch 2 launching with this game if that’s the case
Edit: I do sort of hope it’s fake though; I’m not 100% sold on the design…especially the joy cons
I'd wager it's fake. Why would they have this ready and floating around in a finished state before new year's eve for a game they will only launch in May?
Of course they would announce something like this in March/April, but I still think it's too early
The dock looks super clean. Not gonna lie a little disappointed in the joy con design... that is if this is legit.
It's a secret to everybody... 🤫
@Bobb production prototypes in logistics is easy(easier) to leak/obtain. Not saying this is rumour is true though.
I wish they'd do limited edition Joy-Con more often rather than usually just doing full consoles. I like to get new ones occasionally to replace my ones that are drifting or have other wear and tear (because I'm too lazy to get them fixed instead) but I'm not buying a whole new system to get nice ones.
I'm siding with fake but I'm leaving open the idea to it being real, if it is real I have no interest because I'm convinced next generation is in 2024 so I'm waiting for what is next from Nintendo
Real or not, there’ll almost certainly be a special Switch for Tears. If this is real, that’s the final nail in the Switch Pro’s coffin.
Looks really fake to me
Not suprising. My guess has been for a long time that they will release a zelda tok switch oled as the last from this era, and then switch 2 will release summer/winter 2024, with maybe mario odyssey 2 as a launch game.
Will buy the zelda switch oled day 1 😊
Yeah it's definitely fake, I can't imagine Nintendo would leave the back of the tablet blank especially with both the Pokémon and Splatoon editions both having patterns on the back.
They supposedly have the console, but couldn't spare a picture of the dock, the rear of the console/box/Joy-Con?
Certified Fakey-McFake.
I usually don’t care about rumors but I have been sitting on money for a zelda edition OLED for months. Gold joycons already sells me on the design. I just hope preorders aren’t insane. Seriously though Nintendo. This is my last Switch.
Assuming it's real: I couldn't justify buying any OLED Switch as I never play handheld. Let's hope they'll have a special edition of the game, too.
Them pushing out another "limited" console is now a leak and not just an inevitability to get more cash?
Looks a good fake.
Nice fake but also leak news? I guess it's a barren day in terms of news?
Looks as fake as fake can get. Totally excepting something like this to happen as we get closer to the game's release, though.
The dock looks nice but those joycons seem pretty bleh. Also, it’s only an OLED model instead of a hardware revision. Reality is often disappointing, so this leads me to believe it’s real. Sad panda.
It looks real enough to me. I mean, could be fake, but this seems like a rather mundane thing to fake, doesn't it?
I'm not unhappy, though, since it would mean I can continue enjoying my SWOLED for another year or so, most likely.
@Sun_wukong actually you were second.
I want this console very badly, but I already have two Switches and can’t afford any more ;-;
I really don't like the colors (green and white on golden?) but then again I didn't like the Skyward Sword's switch color scheme either... (Two different shades of blue?!) If this is real I hope those look better than in these pictures
The Dock design is the best yet, but joycons look horrible.
The best Joycons design to date is Skyward Sword Joycons
I'm going with convincing fake, myself. And what's the worst that could happen being wrong? Oh no, I'm going to have to buy a Zelda OLED. hahahaha.
@Sisilly_G Check the photos. They're all photos of the box. Not a single photo in that set shows the person actually having the console, just the box for it.
Anyways, I'm going with real, cause this design is too meh for an elaborate mockup to make sense.
I'd love to just get the dock of that ...I want the OLED dock, anyway, because of the Ethernet port.
Honestly, doesn't look too bad. Love the dock and the Joy-con look better than Scarlet/Violet's Special Edition. If this were to be real, I will definitely be eager to purchase one.
Looking forward to when a special edition Switch is announced.
Honestly i would buy that thought i would have to sell my v1 switch first ofc
The box is definitely a real box.
I don't see them changing the box design though for the oled (they didn't for the pokemon special edition), so I would bet on this being a fake.
Real or not, I think the dock looks cool. I'm not feeling those joycons though. I much prefer the aesthetic of the Skyward Sword set.
Looks really fake, the colours are pretty badly matched.
Was expecting something like this
If this is a fake, it's the best fake I've seen in a long time.
RIP "Switch 2 launching with Tears of the Kingdom" dream
Nothing like a new OLED Model leak/reveal to quell Switch Pro/2 rumors!
I'd be more interested in a single issue comic or something fun leading up the game.
"Special" edition consoles are boring.
This is fairly obvious, they'll probably have a collectors edition too. Also -puke- at that joystick thumb cover. Each to their own but just no.
Tap here to load 39 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...