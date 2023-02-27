Pokémon Day 2023 is here and, as per tradition, The Pokémon Company has lined up another Pokémon Presents showcase, promising around 20 minutes of news and highlights.

The livestream kicks off at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET, so get yourselves comfortable folks; not long to go now! We'll be covering all the big news here on Nintendo Life, so don't worry if you're not in a position to tune in, we've got your backs.

So, what are you hoping to see today? Red and Blue on Nintendo Switch Online? Scarlet and Violet DLC? Let us know in the live chat section of the article.