Nintendo Switch Online's Missions & Rewards scheme has been a little bit quiet recently. While the system is currently mopping up the last of the Fire Emblem Engage icons and is keeping up with Animal Crossing: New Horizons birthdays, we've had no new set in February. But that might be about to change in March.

Ridley Revolution, who runs a 'support campaign' for Ridley from the Metroid series, was tipped off about some Metroid Prime Remastered icons by fellow Twitter user 3Dburn. Apparently, some Japanese fans who have bought the remaster have been sent an email from Nintendo saying that Metroid Prime Remastered icons will be added to the Missions & Rewards service from 3rd March to 17th March.

The icons will consist of at least two different icons for Samus, the Screw Attack, Samus' Gunship, a Metroid, and one for Meta Ridley. There will also be a handful of backgrounds and borders available, as always.

Apparently Nintendo have sent an email to fans who had bought Metroid Prime Remastered in Japan. From 3rd March to 17th March, Metroid Prime Remastered is getting icons for Nintendo Switch Online. Meta Ridley is one of those icons. pic.twitter.com/tErDpYQn6u February 22, 2023

At the moment, this only appears to have been sent to Japanese fans, but we can't imagine these will be Japanese-exclusive — there haven't been any NSO icons exclusive to other territories so far, and with the success of Metroid Prime Remastered, it seems like the perfect little extra to give to NSO users. We're a little bit sad we never got Metroid Dread icons, but hey, we won't say no to more Prime.

If you live in North America, Metroid Prime Remastered physical versions are now available, so if you want to get your hands on a boxed version of the game, now's the time.