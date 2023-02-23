Perhaps the biggest announcement of the most recent Nintendo Direct was Metroid Prime Remastered. It was even launched on the same day via the eShop, with the physical version to arrive at a later date.

Now, after a few weeks of waiting, the hard copy of the game is finally available in the US and across North America. NoA's senior vice president of creative and planning Chad Concelmo even issued a friendly reminder on social media:

Of course, we're curious to know if our community has held out for this release, or is even double-dipping with a physical and digital purchase. And keep in mind, the physical version will arrive in Japan and Europe early next month on 3rd March 2023.