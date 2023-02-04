If you're excited for the release of MLB The Show 23 and happen to be located in the US or Canada, it seems you won't have to wait long to try out this latest version.

Just like the previous year, there'll be a technical test taking place ahead of the game's launch. Players across all platforms (including Nintendo Switch) will be able to participate, provided they have an internet-connected console. It'll start on February 15 at 10am PST and runs until February 21.

You'll be able to download this test from the Switch eShop, and there's no sign-up required. It's essentially one big stress test of the servers, online match-making, cross-platform play, and the online co-op.

MLB The Show 23 arrives on March 28, 2023. If you do opt with a physical version, an additional download will be required. One thing also missing from the Switch version is the Stadium Creator (exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S).