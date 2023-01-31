Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's just been confirmed Sony Interactive Entertainment's baseball series will be returning on the Nintendo Switch this year. MLB The Show 23, developed by San Diego Studio, has just been locked in for a March 28th, 2023 release with pre-orders opening next week on 6th February.

The teaser trailer reveals the cover athlete as Miami Marlins player Jazz Chisholm. The game will be priced at $59.99 USD or your regional equivalent on the Nintendo Switch.

pic.twitter.com/oFjxZFqAjG Follow Jazz Chisholm’s journey from a sandlot in The Bahamas all the way to the Majors when #MLBTheShow 23 comes to Nintendo Switch on March 28! #OwnTheShow January 30, 2023

According to some PR, MLB The Show 23 will be supported by cross-platform play, cross saves and cross-progression online. This will be handled through your MLB The Show Account on TheShow.com website.

In the lead-up to the release, there'll also be a series of video premieres on YouTube and Twitch. And on February 2nd fans can look forward to a Collector's Edition reveal.