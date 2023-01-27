Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Well, it's officially here - you can now play GoldenEye 007 on your Nintendo Switch! Provided you have access to the Expansion Pack service, your mission begins now.

Rare's famous licensed FPS first arrived on the N64 in 1997. In this new and slightly updated version, players can now participate in online multiplayer. The Switch Online + Expansion Pack service also allows users to save and load game states at any time - making playthroughs a lot easier.





Tag a friend you’re excited to play online with! Use stealth and force as you see fit in #Nintendo64 ’s GoldenEye 007, available now on #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members!Tag a friend you’re excited to play online with! pic.twitter.com/BrzSKRCkRR January 27, 2023

Here's a bit more about this latest addition to the Switch Online service, courtesy of Nintendo's PR:

"Enter a world of espionage as Bond in GoldenEye 007. Your covert operation to stop the GoldenEye weapon satellite spans the globe – you’ll infiltrate underground bases, charge through a military train and slink around the depths of a jungle. Along the way, M will brief you on your objectives and Q Branch will support your efforts with an array of gadgets, but the ultimate success of this mission is yours alone. Save the day, then go for the gold in spy-vs-spy action locally** or online in the four-player multiplayer mode and enjoy round after round of first-person competitive action."

The remaining titles in Nintendo's current batch of N64 NSO games include Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64. Japan will be getting Harvest Moon 64, too.

Will you be revisiting GoldenEye 007 now that it's available on the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service? Tell us below.