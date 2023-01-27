Well, it's officially here - you can now play GoldenEye 007 on your Nintendo Switch! Provided you have access to the Expansion Pack service, your mission begins now.
Rare's famous licensed FPS first arrived on the N64 in 1997. In this new and slightly updated version, players can now participate in online multiplayer. The Switch Online + Expansion Pack service also allows users to save and load game states at any time - making playthroughs a lot easier.
Here's a bit more about this latest addition to the Switch Online service, courtesy of Nintendo's PR:
"Enter a world of espionage as Bond in GoldenEye 007. Your covert operation to stop the GoldenEye weapon satellite spans the globe – you’ll infiltrate underground bases, charge through a military train and slink around the depths of a jungle. Along the way, M will brief you on your objectives and Q Branch will support your efforts with an array of gadgets, but the ultimate success of this mission is yours alone. Save the day, then go for the gold in spy-vs-spy action locally** or online in the four-player multiplayer mode and enjoy round after round of first-person competitive action."
The remaining titles in Nintendo's current batch of N64 NSO games include Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64. Japan will be getting Harvest Moon 64, too.
Will you be revisiting GoldenEye 007 now that it's available on the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service? Tell us below.
Comments (8)
Played Dam on agent while I got my bearings. Nice that I remembered a few things after more than 20 years. Charging up the N64 controller though, to play it as nature intended tomorrow.
Tonight, I played this game for the first time since it came out.
Good lord, the controls have aged like milk.
My childhood game. This pleases me greatly lol
Just downloaded it along with the far better Xbox version what's free if you own Rare Replay.
Doesn't seem to be live in the UK yet ;(
Just had a quick spin. It's a classic but I can't deny that it feels a bit dated and clunky now
@Hyrule should be, that's where I played it. You need to update the N64 app
I am lucky enough to have got hold of the remaster that leaked, which is great.
I downloaded this for the Switch and just wish you could customize the controls on the N64 app to make the controls more like said remaster
Tap here to load 8 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...