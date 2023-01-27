Nintendo has today updated its Switch Online N64 library with the addition of GoldenEye 007. It's also bumped up the app to Version 2.9.0 - so what's changed?

As you probably know by now, the video game giant doesn't normally share patch notes about these app updates. Fortunately, well-known dataminer OatmealDome is on the case - uncovering everything this latest update has to offer.

Here's the rundown, which does mostly seem to focus on GoldenEye 007, but there's also a reference to the previous releases Mario Party and Mario Party 2. The "gongs and static" are also in the Q Watch. Here's the full rundown:

[NSO - Nintendo 64] - Version 2.9.0 is out.

- GoldenEye 007 added.

- There is no matchmaking - if you want to play online, you have to create a lobby and have friends join.

- There are no “modern” controls like the Xbox version.

- The Q Watch music does have the gongs and static.

- ROM used appears to be different from all known GoldenEye 007 ROMs in No-Intro’s database.