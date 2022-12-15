We've got some breaking news to share with action RPG fans. At Falcom's annual meeting of shareholders today, the company announced Ys X: Nordics would be coming to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation platforms in 2023.

More details are expected to be shared soon, but for now, we've at least got a few screenshots of the game. There's no word on an exact release date just yet or a western release just yet, so keep an eye out for an update in the future.

The Ys series originally started out life in the late 80s with the first game and since then has received a number of follow-ups. The most recent entry in the series Ys IX: Monstrum Nox launched on the Nintendo Switch in July last year.